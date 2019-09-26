Lincoln Public Schools will pay $120,000 to a former Goodrich Middle School student and his father who sued the district after the boy suffered a serious head injury in a P.E. class four years ago.
The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved two settlements: one for $70,000 as a result of a lawsuit filed on behalf of Tynan Degroff by his father Justin Degroff; and one for $50,000 in which Justin Degroff is the plaintiff.
The related lawsuits stemmed from the same incident on Jan. 23, 2015, when Tynan was 12 and a Goodrich Middle School student.
He had a cast on his right wrist and finger from an injury he suffered two months earlier and his doctor had issued a “no contact sports” restriction, which Goodrich staff knew about, the lawsuits allege.
School staff had assured Tynan’s father his son wouldn’t participate in P.E. class until he’d been cleared by his doctor.
But on Jan. 23, the school’s P.E. teacher instructed him to participate in the P.E. class, and Tynan was playing soccer in the gym when he and another student collided, hitting their heads, the lawsuit alleges. After the collision, Tynan’s body fell toward the gym wall and he hit his head a second time, suffering a “permanent and catastrophic” head injury, the lawsuits allege.
You have free articles remaining.
The collision happened during a free time in class when about 30 students could choose which activity to play. Students were playing football, volleyball, basketball and Tynan was playing soccer with several students, the lawsuit said.
Another boy, who was running to catch a football, collided with Tynan.
The lawsuits allege that the district was negligent for not properly supervising the students and for telling Tynan to participate in the class when it was against doctor’s orders.
Tynan suffered permanent injury, including functional loss, cognitive deficits, dizziness, light sensitivity and headaches, according to the lawsuits. He also suffered emotional distress and humiliation and will incur future medical expenses for his own care when he is an adult. He no longer attends LPS, according to district officials.
Medical expenses totaled $72,685 when the lawsuits were filed in September 2016.
The school district denied the allegations in the lawsuit and said the boy’s injuries were the result of him voluntarily exposing himself to such risk. The district also contended the activity he was participating in was not a contact sport.