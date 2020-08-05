LPS settles lawsuit by student alleging school didn't protect him from being bullied, attacked

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools paid $11,000 to a former Lincoln High School student to settle a lawsuit that alleged the school didn't protect him from being bullied and attacked by another student.

Lynn-Darrell Berry Jr. sought $20,000 in medical bills and other compensation related to injuries he suffered Jan. 11, 2017, according to the lawsuit.

When it was filed in 2018 in Lancaster County District Court, the suit also named the former student’s father as a plaintiff, but was later amended to name his mother, Lisbeth Sutton, instead.

Berry alleged in the lawsuit that when he was a 15-year-old student in 2017 he suffered facial injuries, a concussion and lost some teeth during an attack by another student at school. Berry, who transferred to another school, alleged in the lawsuit that he also suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lawsuit contended that LPS knew or should have known the victim had been bullied and was at risk of harm by a student with known behavioral problems and a history of violent behavior, that school officials failed to adequately supervise that student and didn’t intervene once the danger was obvious.

The case was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but was settled in March.

