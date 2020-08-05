You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPS settles lawsuit by student alleging school didn't protect him from being bullied, attacked
View Comments
editor's pick alert

LPS settles lawsuit by student alleging school didn't protect him from being bullied, attacked

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools paid $11,000 to a former Lincoln High School student to settle a lawsuit that alleged the school didn't protect him from being bullied and attacked by another student.

Lynn-Darrell Berry Jr. sought $20,000 in medical bills and other compensation related to injuries he suffered Jan. 11, 2017, according to the lawsuit.

When it was filed in 2018 in Lancaster County District Court, the suit also named the former student’s father as a plaintiff, but was later amended to name his mother, Lisbeth Sutton, instead.

Berry alleged in the lawsuit that when he was a 15-year-old student in 2017 he suffered facial injuries, a concussion and lost some teeth during an attack by another student at school. Berry, who transferred to another school, alleged in the lawsuit that he also suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

LPS to bring in members of the public to advise administrators on handling racially charged incidents

The lawsuit contended that LPS knew or should have known the victim had been bullied and was at risk of harm by a student with known behavioral problems and a history of violent behavior, that school officials failed to adequately supervise that student and didn’t intervene once the danger was obvious.

The case was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but was settled in March.

LPS student, parent sue district over bullying incident that resulted in attack
Culler Middle School bullying incident shared online; student faces assault allegation
Social media and monitoring students' behavior is a part of life now for Lincoln school administrators
Education logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News