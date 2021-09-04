LPS agrees to pay Lincoln woman $300K to settle lawsuit

Neary said during a meeting that June with LPS's risk manager and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specialist, Veenendaal was called "a hazard on crutches" and told she could endanger children due to her disability.

When Veenedaal demonstrated how she used her crutches to carry objects, Neary said, they looked confused and shocked.

Neary said when Veenendaal asked if she could park close to the school in the winter, they declined, asking how she could handle real emergencies and what would happen if she slipped on water. She suggested that she be allowed to use a walkie-talkie or phone if she needed help.

In early 2018, Veenendaal applied for a full-time special education teacher/learning resource teacher position at Zeman but was told she wasn't being offered the position because she couldn't run after or restrain students.

Neary said she was told that she was barred from teaching special education at LPS. And the position was offered to someone without a disability.

That February, she was told she could no longer work in special education in any capacity because she couldn't bend, climb, twist, lift and sprint.