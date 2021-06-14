 Skip to main content
LPD: Woman taken to hospital after nearly drowning in Lincoln hotel pool
  • Updated
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a near-drowning at the AmericInn in southeast Lincoln at about 5 p.m. Monday.

A 64-year-old woman was submerged in the hotel's pool before family members pulled her out, Lincoln Police Capt. Tarvis Banks said. First responders performed CPR on the woman before taking her to a hospital, Banks said. 

The woman's condition is unknown as of Monday evening.

