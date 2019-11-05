{{featured_button_text}}
The Lincoln Police Department has won a national contest promoting the exchange of information between police and researchers.

The American Society of Evidence-based Policing Research had chosen LPD's entry as a finalist. Lincoln police said Tuesday that they learned they won first place overall as well as the people's choice award.

In July, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz submitted a two-page research brief titled: “Why Aren’t More Crime Analysts Helping Police Agencies Evaluate Programs and Strategies?” and a video about how crime analysts must play a more central role in police departments.

Bonkiewicz said they will be donating the $1,250 prize to the Malone Community Center's after-school robotics club.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

