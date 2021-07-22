 Skip to main content
LPD warns of donation scam
The Lincoln Police Department is not behind a phone drive for donations surrounding the new police chief, according to Officer Erin Spilker. 

Reports said Lincoln residents are asked by an individual pretending to be from LPD for personal information and a credit or debit card number with which to make a donation.

Those who receive one of these calls should hang up the phone and contact 402-441-6000 to report it. 

This scam is part of a growing trend, Spilker said, in which law enforcement is used as a tactic to garner personal information, and they expect to see more instances like this one. 

Police logo 2020
