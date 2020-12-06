LPD video examiner scoured footage frame by frame looking for crimes

The morning of Sunday, May 31, any available officer was out taking reports. Vigil said one of the most immediate pieces after that was looking for video. From there it was triaging. What could they do with what they had, he said.

"The collection of video became crucial to really kick-start the investigative process."

For the first couple of weeks, Minary, officers and investigators worked to capture any publicly available video clips on social media, surveillance footage from businesses, and video or photos from anyone willing to share it.

"I will guarantee we didn't even get a tenth of what was out there," Minary said.

That's because in nearly every video he watched he saw other cellphones recording. Yet much of what they got, they either stumbled upon or found while looking into a specific suspect, he said.

But there were surprises, too. People in the crowd shared video with police of crimes they saw happening and wanted solved, like a young woman spray-painting the Abraham Lincoln statute.

"Our community just cares," Minary said. "People were submitting it before we even asked for it. ... We got video from everywhere."