LPD video examiner scoured footage frame by frame looking for crimes

Jared Minary spent most of the summer poring over 250 hours, give or take, of surveillance videos and social media posts from the protests in Lincoln, looking for evidence of crimes and who committed them.
"A lot of it was literally frame by frame and multiple times seeing the exact same video over and over," said the Lincoln Police Department AV technician who was an officer until he took the newly created position in 2009.
Video has exploded since then. Cellphones, doorbells, store surveillance, body cameras. All posted on Twitter or livestreamed on Facebook or sent to friends on Snapchat.
And few events in Lincoln have been more documented than the demonstrations, which started with peaceful protests May 29 over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and broke down into destruction, fires and looting, first at the EZ GO at 26th and O streets and the next night outside the Hall of Justice on South 10th Street and along Lincoln Mall.
Minary called it the largest case with video evidence he's dealt with to date.
Within hours of the fires burning out and dust settling on Lincoln Mall, the Lincoln Police Department's Criminal Investigation division met up and took point in organizing the response, Sgt. Chris Vigil said.
"The first thing was to make sure we had all the damage accounted for, all the crimes accounted for," he said.
The morning of Sunday, May 31, any available officer was out taking reports. Vigil said one of the most immediate pieces after that was looking for video. From there it was triaging. What could they do with what they had, he said.
"The collection of video became crucial to really kick-start the investigative process."
For the first couple of weeks, Minary, officers and investigators worked to capture any publicly available video clips on social media, surveillance footage from businesses, and video or photos from anyone willing to share it.
"I will guarantee we didn't even get a tenth of what was out there," Minary said.
That's because in nearly every video he watched he saw other cellphones recording. Yet much of what they got, they either stumbled upon or found while looking into a specific suspect, he said.
But there were surprises, too. People in the crowd shared video with police of crimes they saw happening and wanted solved, like a young woman spray-painting the Abraham Lincoln statute.
"Our community just cares," Minary said. "People were submitting it before we even asked for it. ... We got video from everywhere."
He documented the crimes as he watched, resulting in a list of every crime captured on video. Once he had the video pared down to the 200 to 250 hours deemed relevant, he began working to put together a timeline video, focusing on the major crimes and high-dollar losses, like the shots fired at the Hall of Justice late May 30 and arson cases early May 31.
He said he also looked for any policy violations by officers, open internal affairs issues or evidence to show how anyone injured in the crowd had been hurt.
"For me, it's frustrating to see other people with cellphone cameras and we don't have that video. Because if wrong was done to someone by law enforcement, I would prefer to have the information and to be able to investigate it," he said. "If we don't have that video we can't find out the truth of that event."
Minary said he looked through hundreds of video clips. If it was posted to social media without a date stamp, he had to find the same event captured on a video with a time stamp, like surveillance footage.
A 10-minute video could take days to examine.
Support Local Journalism
The result, he said, is like watching a Hollywood video that cuts from scene to scene from each camera angle. Then he time-synced them, to see it from different angles.
Investigators credited the work, posted to Crime Stoppers for tips, with helping to clear dozens of cases.
"What became pretty apparent was there was a group of individuals that traveled around together throughout those nights and that caused a lot of the damage," Minary said.
While some were actively trying to cause damage or violence, he said it also became apparent there were protesters trying to keep the peace and stop them.
But facial recognition doesn't work the way it does on CSI shows on TV, he said. He said more accurately called "facial similarity" technology can only compare algorithms for the distance between people's eyes and noses and mouths and spit out a candidate list of people with similar facial measurements.
"So what you get is basically similar to a Crime Stoppers tip," Minary said. "All it is is a possible lead and it gives an avenue for an investigator."
He said the department tried it on a couple of images in the investigation but it didn't lead to anything due to bad angles and poor lighting. Identification came the old-fashioned way. Through officers who recognized people or with the help of Crime Stoppers.
Minary said after he documented the crimes and pulled suspect photos from the videos, they started posting the images, once a day at first, until the investigators working the tips became overwhelmed. They cut back to twice a week and ran them through October.
"The majority of the ones we posted, we got good tips on," he said.
People in the community wanted to help, whether by identifying suspects in photos or providing other information, Minary said.
"I would say the community has actually been pretty helpful in helping solve the incidents that happened those couple of nights," he said.
The tedious, frame-by-frame work took Minary more than three months, and all his usual casework came to a complete stop, he said.
There were other factors that contributed (a retirement and hiring freeze and lack of interns or volunteers to help out because of COVID-19), but it all led to a 10-fold jump in the video backlog, from 26 cases in May to 269 in October. Meanwhile, their total cases for the ID unit spiked, too.
He was glad to be done.
Minary said he knew what happened had taken an emotional toll on a lot of officers and having to watch that happen for three months, every day, eight hours a day, took a toll on him, too.
"It's a tough situation to be in when you have angry people looking for a target to take that anger out on," he said. "Even if you understand and agree, your job is to keep the peace. And it can become tough to have to stand there and take the brunt of someone's anger."
PROTESTS: A LOOK BACK AFTER 6 MONTHS:
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
George Floyd Protest
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Early Morning Protest
George Floyd Protest
Early Morning Protest
George Floyd Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
County-City Building
County-City Building protest
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Malone Center memorial
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.3
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Trooper kneeling
Malone trees 10.4
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.