LPD says don't call 911 to report power outages

Lincoln police are reminding residents not to call 911 to report planned power outages.

"We want to ensure that 911 lines are open for emergencies; however, the Emergency Communication Center has been receiving a high volume of calls pertaining to the outages," Officer Erin Spilker said Tuesday morning.

Remember that if a traffic light is out, it should be treated as a four-way stop, she said.

Spilker said police are aware of the power outages and are communicating with Lincoln Electric System.

For questions or concerns regarding outages, contact the LES or go online to see the upcoming outages on the map here: https://les-gt.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c68073185c214b249605d7796a24129b

