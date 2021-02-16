 Skip to main content
LPD says don't call 911 to report power outages
LPD says don't call 911 to report power outages

Lincoln police are reminding residents not to call 911 to report planned power outages.

"We want to ensure that 911 lines are open for emergencies; however, the Emergency Communication Center has been receiving a high volume of calls pertaining to the outages," Officer Erin Spilker said Tuesday morning.

Remember that if a traffic light is out, it should be treated as a four-way stop, she said.

Spilker said police are aware of the power outages and are communicating with Lincoln Electric System. 

For questions or concerns regarding outages, contact the LES or go online to see the upcoming outages on the map here: https://les-gt.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c68073185c214b249605d7796a24129b

Rolling blackouts paused for now as temperatures rebound from minus 31 in Lincoln
Lights stay on – for now – as Lincoln prepares for another frigid night

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

