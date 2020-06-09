LPD officer who worked protests tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln police officer who worked the recent protests and demonstrations tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The officer -- Lincoln’s first to test positive -- wasn’t feeling any symptoms but decided to get tested June 4, Officer Erin Spilker said, and received the results Sunday.

The officer has since been quarantining, Spilker said.

The department has contacted other officers who had contact with the infected officer and encouraged them to get tested, too.

Spilker couldn’t say specifically which protests the officer worked, but said the officer had little contact with the public.

On Monday, the Nebraska National Guard reported two of its members who were deployed to Lincoln’s protests tested positive for the coronavirus after they began to feel symptoms Saturday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

