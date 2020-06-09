LPD officer who worked protests tests positive for COVID-19; More National Guard cases found

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln police officer who worked the recent protests and demonstrations tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The officer -- Lincoln’s first to test positive -- wasn’t feeling any symptoms but decided to get tested June 4, Officer Erin Spilker said, and received the results Sunday.

The officer has since been quarantining, Spilker said.

Spilker couldn’t say specifically which protests the officer worked, but said the officer had little contact with the public.

On Tuesday, three more members of the Nebraska National Guard who were deployed to Lincoln’s protests tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of members who contracted the virus to five.

Another 85 members, who assisted the efforts of police in Lincoln and Omaha, are quarantining after potential exposure to the positive cases, public affairs officer Maj. Scott Ingalsbe said.

The guard plans to test roughly 600 people who were called into service over the last week.

Lincoln Police have contacted officers who had contact with the infected officer and encouraged them to get tested.

