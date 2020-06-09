You are the owner of this article.
LPD officer who worked protests tests positive for COVID-19; More National Guard cases found
Sunday protest

Police in riot gear line up to block protesters who defied curfew on May 31 in the Lincoln Mall area. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

A Lincoln police officer who worked the recent protests and demonstrations tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The officer -- Lincoln’s first to test positive -- wasn’t feeling any symptoms but decided to get tested June 4, Officer Erin Spilker said, and received the results Sunday.

The officer has since been quarantining, Spilker said.

Two members of National Guard who assisted Lincoln police during protests test positive for coronavirus

Spilker couldn’t say specifically which protests the officer worked, but said the officer had little contact with the public.

On Tuesday, three more members of the Nebraska National Guard who were deployed to Lincoln’s protests tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of members who contracted the virus to five.

Another 85 members, who assisted the efforts of police in Lincoln and Omaha, are quarantining after potential exposure to the positive cases, public affairs officer Maj. Scott Ingalsbe said.

The guard plans to test roughly 600 people who were called into service over the last week.

Lincoln Police have contacted officers who had contact with the infected officer and encouraged them to get tested.

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Related to this story

