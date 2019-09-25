{{featured_button_text}}
The Lincoln Police Department has been named a finalist in a national contest promoting the exchange of information between police and researchers. If it wins, the $1,250 prize would go to an after-school robotics club at the Malone Community Center.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Tuesday LPD's entry was one of three picked to compete for the prize in the American Society of Evidence-based Policing Research Brief Contest.

In July, Bonkiewicz submitted a two-page research brief titled: “Why Aren’t More Crime Analysts Helping Police Agencies Evaluate Programs and Strategies?” and a video about how crime analysts must play a more central role in police departments.

The 2017 study he focused on found that 47% of law enforcement agencies "had never received any program evaluation training,” and crime analysts generally weren’t involved in an agency’s evaluation of their policing strategies or intervention.

That’s not the case at the Lincoln Police Department. Bonkiewicz said its "9 p.m. routine” is just one example of how police used crime analysis and a social media campaign to reduce thefts from open garages.

He said having crime analysts’ input from the beginning helps departments use their personnel and money more efficiently.

The other finalists are focused on a traffic enforcement study in Riley County, Kansas; and a study on community response to hot-spot policing by a forensic science fellow at the University of Virginia School of Law.

The winner of the contest will be selected based, in part, on which gets the most “First Place” comments posted on its YouTube video. 

