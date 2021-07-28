 Skip to main content
LPD: Missing 12-year-old Lincoln girl found
LPD: Missing 12-year-old Lincoln girl found

  Updated
Police tweeted Wednesday evening that a 12-year-old girl Lincoln girl, missing all day, had been safely found.

The girl had last been seen at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning near 37th Street and San Mateo Lane, just west of 40th Street between Yankee Hill and Pine Lake roads, according to Lincoln Police. 

Police say she was found safely, but offered no other details.

Police logo 2020
