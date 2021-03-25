LPD joins national initiative to increase representation of women in recruit classes

The Lincoln Police Department has signed onto a national 30X30 initiative with a goal of increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030.

"Recruitment has always been one of LPD's top priorities. It has also been one of our biggest challenges," Acting Chief Brian Jackson said Thursday. "We want our police department to represent the diversity of our community."

Acting Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow, who is spearheading the project, said women currently account for 17% of the department, including leadership roles. And following its Hire Calling ad campaign, 42% of its current recruit class are women, she said.

Nationally, 12% of sworn police officers are women, and they make up less than 3% of police leadership in the U.S., according to the Policing Project by NYU School of Law.

Morrow said the pledge involves a series of "low and no-cost actions" they will take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. But the principles can apply to all demographic diversity, she said.

Morrow said researchers and experts will analyze the department's current recruitment and retention policies and procedures to see where they can make improvements.