LPD extends delay on public police radio channels

In a shift that law enforcement hopes will help retain an edge over suspected criminals they’re chasing, the Lincoln Police Department has increased the delay on its publicly available police dispatch channels beyond the previous 10-minute buffer period.

Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson pitched the idea to extend the delay an additional 10 minutes to the Citizen Police Advisory Board on May 26.

The department is not releasing the exact time of the delay, which Officer Erin Spilker said will alternate at varying lengths depending on circumstances. Listeners, however, can determine the exact delay as dispatchers read times on the scanner.

Spilker said the mayor's staff and members of the police advisory group were more concerned about continuing to provide a public feed than the time of the delayed broadcast.

The delay provides a longer window for officers to pursue suspects while communicating on an open scanner channel without that information being available to anyone listening in.