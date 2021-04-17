LPD dispatchers on duty during officer shooting honored for their work

"And then I just focused on the apprehension of the suspects," he said.

Schmidt said when there's a major incident, everybody does their jobs. Locked in until they can take a sigh of relief when it's over.

"It's just great teamwork. I don't want to take any accolades for myself. It's definitely a team effort. Anybody working that day will never forget that," he said.

Schmidt said they get all kinds of incidents. But when something hits home, like Herrera's shooting, he takes pride in the work they do behind the scenes.

"This is literally the first cog in a machine," he said of dispatching in general. "Before they come to the hospital, before that call comes over the scanner or the radio at the fire stations, we are dealing with it. It is an unseen profession, but it's really important."

Villamonte, who came to the job with a background in counseling, said if it weren't for the people in the room Aug. 26, it would've been a hard day to get through and heal from.

Their goal always is safety first, she said. Ask the right questions so officers have the best information when they go out on calls, keep track of them and keep them safe.