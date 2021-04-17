LPD dispatchers on duty during officer shooting honored for their work

Brandi Villamonte was dispatching officers from the communications center in the basement at the Lincoln Police Department on Aug. 26 when the words came out on the radio over the lunch hour.
"Shots fired. Officer down."
Villamonte said she knew her husband, an officer in the gang unit at LPD, was on scene at the house at 33rd and Vine streets, serving a warrant for a teenager wanted in connection to a murder.
Radio traffic had been going on like normal, before she heard the words.
She said her first instinct was to air the address to the officers on her channel so they knew where they needed to go to help.
"I was a dispatcher first. And I aired what I needed to air. And then there was silence. Which is normal. We're waiting to hear what is happening," Villamonte said. "And then my mind turned into the wife of a police officer, not a dispatcher."
She thought it was her husband.
"Then you hear it's somebody else, and your heart just feels so terrible for that person and that family. Nobody wins in a situation like that. It's terrible no matter what happens," she said.
Villamonte said Friday she's so grateful her co-workers were there, helping her get through it, helping in those critical moments. Picking up when she had to drop her headset for a moment and text her husband.
Lincoln City Council weighs change to allow families of fallen police, firefighters to collect pension and workers' comp
For a short time, there still was an at-large suspect, armed and dangerous. And more officers headed to the area.
Fellow dispatcher Chad Schmidt described it like a symphony. Everybody knows their parts and what needs to be done.
Last week, Villamonte, Schmidt, Elizabeth Ulmer and Gregg Witfoth were surprised by being named "Dispatchers of the Year" for the "teamwork, professionalism and amazing character displayed" the day Officer Mario Herrera was shot in the line of duty.
He died on Labor Day.
Brandi Villamonte, Elizabeth Ulmer, Chad Schmidt, and Gregg Witfoth were awarded the 2020 Dispatcher of the Year Award for the teamwork, professionalism, & amazing character displayed on August 26th, 2020 when Inv. Mario Herrera was shot. Thank you! #1stResponders pic.twitter.com/5ZwwCNu4Yd— Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) April 13, 2021
Schmidt said he had just come in to work when the shooting happened.
"It was kind of like any other day, getting ready to go. And then you hear the words you never want to hear, the officer down call. Thankfully, I've never had it before or after," he said.
Anyone listening to the police radio that day would've heard his voice, calmly telling officers where the suspects had last been spotted, until their capture. One on a school playground across the street. The other outside a home nearby.
Schmidt said the thing he remembers the most about that day was the emotion he heard in the voices of the officers, many of whom he's gotten to know over the years, if not personally, through their radio demeanor.
"And then I just focused on the apprehension of the suspects," he said.
Schmidt said when there's a major incident, everybody does their jobs. Locked in until they can take a sigh of relief when it's over.
"It's just great teamwork. I don't want to take any accolades for myself. It's definitely a team effort. Anybody working that day will never forget that," he said.
Schmidt said they get all kinds of incidents. But when something hits home, like Herrera's shooting, he takes pride in the work they do behind the scenes.
"This is literally the first cog in a machine," he said of dispatching in general. "Before they come to the hospital, before that call comes over the scanner or the radio at the fire stations, we are dealing with it. It is an unseen profession, but it's really important."
Villamonte, who came to the job with a background in counseling, said if it weren't for the people in the room Aug. 26, it would've been a hard day to get through and heal from.
Their goal always is safety first, she said. Ask the right questions so officers have the best information when they go out on calls, keep track of them and keep them safe.
"We want them to go home to their families every night," Villamonte said. "When someone doesn't make it home, it's heartbreaking."
