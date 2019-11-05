East and westbound traffic on Interstate 80 near Gothenburg was held up for 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon because of a low-speed pursuit.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a Chevrolet Suburban traveling east on the interstate at 30 mph near mile marker 190 at about 3 p.m. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, and while it stopped momentarily, it then took off at 30 to 35 mph.
Troopers ultimately deployed spike strips and brought the vehicle to a stop with a tactical intervention in the median near Gothenburg near mile marker 207.
They believe the driver was experiencing a mental episode and placed the driver in emergency protective custody.