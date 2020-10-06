 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loofe texted friend after first date with Boswell: 'I hope she doesn't have a boyfriend'
View Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Loofe texted friend after first date with Boswell: 'I hope she doesn't have a boyfriend'

{{featured_button_text}}
Bailey Boswell

Bailey Boswell listens to testimony during her murder trial for the killing of Sydney Loofe on Thursday.

 ERIKA PRITCHARD, Kearney Hub

After her first date with Bailey Boswell, a woman she met on a dating app as Audrey, Sydney Loofe texted a friend saying she had just gotten home from "chilling with this super cute girl."

Early the next morning, Nov. 15, 2017, Loofe and Terra Gehrig, who worked together at the Menards in Lincoln, continued the conversation.

When Loofe told Gehrig she worked noon to 6 p.m., Gehrig told her she could stay longer to make more money.

"I'm supposed to chill with that girl, though," Loofe told her, according to testimony at Boswell's trial Tuesday. 

The jury at Boswell's murder trial previously heard how cellphone records tied her to the meetings with Loofe and the Tinder account.

They both were 24 at the time.

FBI examiner: Loofe's blood found on glove, pants with possible bleach stains, other evidence

Early the morning of Boswell's and Loofe's second date, Loofe told Gehrig: "She says she's down for anything, so I hope she doesn't have a boyfriend."

Gehrig told the jury that Loofe had matched with women before on Tinder who said they were interested in women only to find out they had a boyfriend and were looking for a threesome.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said Loofe had told her she wasn't interested in that. So that morning, she told her friend she should've asked to make sure.

Loofe said Boswell had told her she had no one to confide in or hang out with "so I don't know what that means. I'll take her with a grain of salt." 

Boswell jury hears about search that turned up Trail's shirt, seemingly tossed from passenger window

It was the last text Gehrig would get from Loofe, whose cellphone went silent later that night 24 minutes after it bounced off a tower at Wilber.

Cellphone records showed her phone and Boswell's traveling there together that night.

Loofe's mother reported her missing the next day after she didn't show up for her shift at work. Investigators later tracked Boswell's and Trail's phones to a field in rural Clay County where they found Loofe's dismembered remains on Dec. 4 and 5, 2017.

Jurors spend sobering morning looking at gruesome photos of recovered body parts in Bailey Boswell trial
Helped by hotel clerks who called in tips, FBI closed in on Boswell and Trail

Photos from Aubrey Trail's trial

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News