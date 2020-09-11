Longtime sheriff's deputy dies Friday following heart attack Tuesday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 33-year veteran law enforcement officer who worked the last 25 years in the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office died Friday after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

In a news release, he said the office is mourning the death of Deputy Sheriff Troy Bailey, 53.

He had a heart attack Tuesday evening.

Wagner said before joining the sheriff's office, Bailey worked for the Lexington Police Department, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Bailey served in a variety of positions at the sheriff's office, including his latest assignment in the department's civil division. He also had served as a patrol officer, court security, narcotics investigator, a field-training officer, a defensive tactics instructor, as a member of our Honor Guard, the deputy sheriff representative on the Lancaster County Merit Commission, Sergeant At Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29 and as a member of the Tactical Response Unit.

He was a 1985 graduate of Holdrege High School, attended Peru State College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.