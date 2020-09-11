 Skip to main content
Longtime sheriff's deputy dies Friday following heart attack Tuesday night
Longtime sheriff's deputy dies Friday following heart attack Tuesday night

A 33-year veteran law enforcement officer who worked the last 25 years in the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office died Friday after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

In a news release, he said the office is mourning the death of Deputy Sheriff Troy Bailey, 53.

He had a heart attack Tuesday evening.

Wagner said before joining the sheriff's office, Bailey worked for the Lexington Police Department, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Bailey served in a variety of positions at the sheriff's office, including his latest assignment in the department's civil division. He also had served as a patrol officer, court security, narcotics investigator, a field-training officer, a defensive tactics instructor, as a member of our Honor Guard, the deputy sheriff representative on the Lancaster County Merit Commission, Sergeant At Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29 and as a member of the Tactical Response Unit.

He was a 1985 graduate of Holdrege High School, attended Peru State College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Wagner said Bailey was an avid outdoorsman, who especially enjoyed goose hunting and was knowing for making his own goose calls, and an enthusiastic triathlete.

He is survived by his fiance, Danielle Zabawa, daughters Rachel and Taylor and son Trevor "along with a host of brothers and sisters in brown and blue."

Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with services to be held at Horizon Church, 3200 Grainger Parkway, at a time to be announced. Internment will be Wednesday in Trenton.

Deputy Troy Bailey

