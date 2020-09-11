 Skip to main content
Longtime Lincoln judge will retire at the end of October
Longtime Lincoln judge will retire at the end of October

A longtime Lincoln judge has announced that he will retire at the end of October.

In his notice to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lancaster County District Judge John A. Colborn said: “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of the State of Nebraska as a district court judge for the last 20 years."

And, he said, it has been a pleasure working with the dedicated judges of the District Court of Lancaster County.

Colborn was appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Mike Johanns in 2000 and was retained in his position by area voters since then, most recently in 2016.

He played an integral role in the formation of the Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court, a problem-solving court for veterans facing criminal charges, and served as the presiding judge over the program when it started in 2017.

As a deputy county attorney, before becoming a judge, Colborn chaired the team that designed Lincoln’s inaugural adult drug court and co-authored the grant allowing the development, training and establishment of the Lancaster County Adult Drug Court.

He received the distinguished judge award for improvement of the judicial system for his leadership on the Judicial Branch Education Advisory Committee and his work planning district judge education sessions.

The Judicial Resources Commission will call a meeting to determine whether, based on judicial workload statistics, Colborn's retirement creates a judicial vacancy in the county. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

