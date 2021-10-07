Long says on night he killed Lincoln man, 'I panicked. I just started shooting'

In the alley, Long said he got suspicious and put the gun on his lap for Colby McCray, a mutual friend, to see when he walked up to the car. McCray tried to assure him they weren't there for any funny business. They were there to "squash it."

McCray walked back to his Tahoe where Whitemagpie was waiting and told him to cool it because Long had a gun. And Whitemagpie started walking toward Long, who had gotten out to follow McCray.

Long said that's when he saw Whitemagpie for the first time, despite his headlights pointing in his direction as he parked. Long said Whitemagpie said "Sup, (N-word)," in an aggressive tone.

"As he was saying it, he was kind of reaching toward his waistband," Long said.

He didn't see a gun or know for sure if he had one. None was found at the scene.

Long said he went a little closer to see him better and see what his intentions were. He said Whitemagpie was scowling, the way he had been before he assaulted him earlier that night.

And, he said, he knew that Whitemagpie could be violent when he was drinking.

"At some point, you make the decision to use the firearm?" Wilson asked.

"Yeah," Long said.