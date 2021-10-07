Long-awaited autopsy reveals Lincoln woman Carly Schaaf died by homicide, records show

Schaaf was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. on June 10, according to the death certificate — around the same time investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office discovered human remains in a wooded area near the southwest side of the lake.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said then that the remains — identified as Schaaf's on June 11 and publicly announced as hers on June 12 — were discovered in a "covered state" and that the covering appeared to be intentional.

In a news release announcing Schaaf's death, the sheriff's office said it could take four to six weeks to determine the cause. In the four months since, local law enforcement agencies have repeatedly declined to provide updates on the investigation into Schaaf's death and disappearance.

No suspects have been named publicly, and no arrests have been linked to the 23-year-old's death. Law enforcement officials have continually said there is no threat to the general public