Local agencies see policy shifts after Nebraska requires officers to intervene
Local agencies see policy shifts after Nebraska requires officers to intervene

Protest at Capitol, 5.30

Then Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister addresses protesters at the state Capitol in the days following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis.

 JOURNAL STAR file photo

After the Nebraska Legislature approved a bill in April 2021 requiring the state's law enforcement agencies to adopt a duty to intervene policy by Jan. 1, nearly every agency in the state has complied with the mandate.

Three weeks after the New Year deadline, 91 of Nebraska's 93 sheriff's offices and 108 of 111 police departments now have a written policy requiring employees to intervene and report instances of excessive force, according to the executive director of Nebraska's Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.

Don Arp said the agencies that failed to meet the deadline — police departments in Bancroft, Edgar and Newman Grove, plus sheriff's offices in Dundy and Johnson counties — are all small with limited staffing, but each of them is working with the commission to adopt an intervention policy.

The requirement came as a legislative response to George Floyd's murder, aiming to prevent incidents such as the one that led to Floyd's death from happening in Nebraska, where such intervention policies hadn't been required until now.

The state's crime commission released a model intervention policy in October, allowing agencies without their own to adopt it verbatim, or to add elements of the model policy to their own written intervention guidelines.

The state model requires an officer to jump in either verbally or physically when another law enforcement officer — regardless of agency — uses a level of force that exceeds what an officer "would reasonably need to use in the situation." It also requires officers to report instances of excessive force to agency supervisors "as soon as feasible."

In addition to the five agencies that missed the Jan. 1 deadline, Arp said another three police departments — in Crofton, Spalding and Cedar Bluffs — are currently without a police chief or any sworn officers, leaving them unable to draft or adopt a policy.

Nebraska law enforcement agencies have until January to adopt intervention policy

Lancaster County drafts hybrid

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office was among the Nebraska agencies without a written intervention policy until Jan. 1, when the office instituted its own policy, drawing elements from the state's model policy and the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project, a national training initiative the agency's command staff participated in last month.

Terry Wagner

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner

Sheriff Terry Wagner described an officer or deputy's duty to intervene in instances of excessive force or criminal acts as inherent, but he said he understands the importance of a written policy and the training that comes with it.

"It's common sense," he told the Journal Star. "You expect people to do their jobs with honor and integrity and to know what's right and wrong — and when they see something wrong, to do something about it.

"But having something in writing reinforces that to all of our employees."

The sheriff's office's written policy, similar to the state's model policy, requires employees to intervene and report behavior in circumstances when other law enforcement officers are using illegal or excessive force.

The guidelines also provide explicit protections against potential retaliation toward employees who report excessive use of force and even notes that effective implementation of the written policy would be considered in evaluations and promotions.

Wagner said the active bystander training — which will be provided to all deputies in the coming months — could also help shore up any hesitancy employees have about correcting the actions of a superior, offering applicable tactics and strategies to intervene when they feel compelled to do so.

"That's the important component," he said. "If you're gonna give subordinates a license to call out — if you want to call it that — call out a superior officer, they need to be able to do that and not worry about being retaliated against for their actions."

Nebraska lawmakers prioritize police training; decline to take up riot, police oversight bills

LPD takes policies further 

The Lincoln Police Department had already introduced a written intervention policy months before the Legislature voted to require agencies to do so, adopting a policy in August 2020 in the wake of Floyd's death and the calls for accountability that ensued.

Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said the policy was updated again in January 2021, when LPD moved to include specific language protecting employees who report wrongdoing from retaliation — a provision that still isn't required in Nebraska statutorily, even though it's included in the state's model policy.

Jason Stille

Capt. Jason Stille

Stille said the department first began work on an intervention policy as a means to retain national accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. At the same time, Stille said, the department worked with the Malone Center and other local advocates to develop the policy.

Now, as many of the rest of the state's law enforcement agencies catch up, Stille said the department has introduced new polices this month after its annual review, adding a "bias by proxy" measure.

That update aims to prevent LPD officers from inheriting potential racial biases of a caller making a report to police. The measure directs officers to "use their critical decision-making skills drawing upon their training to assess whether there is criminal conduct."

"If there's somebody that calls in that has some type of bias — they're only calling in certain kids that look a certain way that are playing in the street — the police sort of inherit that bias when we show up," Stille said. "And automatically, people bristle, going 'Why are you here?'

"Before, our stance was that we would send law enforcement officers out there and then they would be in the best position to filter out whether or not this was a report made because of potential bias. Now, we're sort of empowering folks at all levels of the agency to recognize where we're getting that bias by proxy ... and perhaps not sending officers at all."

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins in 2020 served as the executive sponsor to a similar change in San Francisco, where she was a commander in the city's police department. Before San Francisco's Police Commission approved the policy in May 2020 — four days before Floyd's murder — Ewins said it was one of the first departments in the country to introduce the bias by proxy policy.

Now, more than 19 months later, it has arrived in Lincoln.

Legislature softens standards on police reform bill to meet concerns from rural senators

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

