loc/011323/A4/Ht: Judgeship/al/sk/jk_merged

Three applicants seek judgeship

Three attorneys have submitted their names for consideration to be the next district court judge in Lancaster County.

The vacancy is due to Judge Robert Otte’s recent retirement.

In a news release, the Nebraska Judicial Branch identified the three applicants as Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Jennifer Huxoll of Palmyra, who works in the Civil Litigation Bureau; Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Matthew Mellor of Lincoln, who works in the criminal division; and Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Daniel Zieg of Bennet, who leads the civil division.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will have a public hearing in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1, where the applicants will be given the opportunity to make a statement and the public can comment.

The commission ultimately will forward one or more names to Gov. Jim Pillen, who ultimately makes the appointment.

Omaha North student arrested

OMAHA — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday near Omaha North High School on suspicion of possessing a firearm on school grounds.

Omaha police say they were called to the school at 4410 N. 36th St. after 12:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of an armed student who fled from the school. The student was caught shortly after police arrived and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

According to an email that North administrators sent to staff and families, two students were involved in an altercation before staff and the school resource officer stepped in. It was at that point, according to the email, that the armed student fled.

The school resource officer helped guide uniform patrol officers to where the boy was, and he was taken into custody.