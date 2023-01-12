 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

loc/011323/A4/Ht: Judgeship/al/sk/jk_merged

  • 0

A week after completing his governorship, Pete Ricketts on Jan. 12 was appointed to a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Three applicants seek judgeship

Three attorneys have submitted their names for consideration to be the next district court judge in Lancaster County.

The vacancy is due to Judge Robert Otte’s recent retirement.

In a news release, the Nebraska Judicial Branch identified the three applicants as Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Jennifer Huxoll of Palmyra, who works in the Civil Litigation Bureau; Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Matthew Mellor of Lincoln, who works in the criminal division; and Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Daniel Zieg of Bennet, who leads the civil division.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will have a public hearing in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1, where the applicants will be given the opportunity to make a statement and the public can comment.

People are also reading…

The commission ultimately will forward one or more names to Gov. Jim Pillen, who ultimately makes the appointment.

Staff member at Lincoln correctional facility arrested for letting inmate use state-issued cellphone, Corrections Department says
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of motor vehicle homicide for pedestrian's death last year
Former Gov. Ricketts will fill Nebraska's Senate seat

Omaha North student arrested

OMAHA — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday near Omaha North High School on suspicion of possessing a firearm on school grounds.

Omaha police say they were called to the school at 4410 N. 36th St. after 12:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of an armed student who fled from the school. The student was caught shortly after police arrived and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

According to an email that North administrators sent to staff and families, two students were involved in an altercation before staff and the school resource officer stepped in. It was at that point, according to the email, that the armed student fled.

The school resource officer helped guide uniform patrol officers to where the boy was, and he was taken into custody.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News