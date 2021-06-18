Loaded gun found submerged in Lincoln's Holmes Lake near boat ramps

A 14-year-old boy swimming in Holmes Lake on Wednesday found a loaded gun, according to police.

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said the boy was swimming near the boat ramps around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when he felt something underneath the water.

Spilker said the boy reached down, felt a handgun, and pulled it out of the lake before calling police. Responding officers said the gun was loaded.

The gun has not been reported missing, Spilker said, and police are investigating how it wound up in the lake. Spilker declined to identify what type of handgun was found.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.