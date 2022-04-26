Live hand grenade found buried in Waverly, sheriff says

A city employee in Waverly who was digging out a damaged road sign post uncovered a live hand grenade that had likely been buried there for decades, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff.

Terry Wagner said the grenade's pin had been pulled, but the years of dirt and rust likely prevented the explosive from detonating when the worker picked it up to examine it around 2:30 p.m. Monday near 148th Street and Waverly Road, about 10 miles northeast of Lincoln.

Once he realized what he was holding, Wagner said the employee put the grenade back and called 911.

Local authorities summoned the Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad, and later called in the Air Force's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team, which detonated the grenade in a nearby field at around 4:30 p.m., Wagner said.

The sheriff described the grenade as a pineapple-style model used in World War II and the Korean War, which he said haven't been manufactured since the 1960s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.