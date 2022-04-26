 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Live hand grenade found buried in Waverly, sheriff says

  • 0

A city employee in Waverly who was digging out a damaged road sign post uncovered a live hand grenade that had likely been buried there for decades, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff.

Terry Wagner said the grenade's pin had been pulled, but the years of dirt and rust likely prevented the explosive from detonating when the worker picked it up to examine it around 2:30 p.m. Monday near 148th Street and Waverly Road, about 10 miles northeast of Lincoln.

Once he realized what he was holding, Wagner said the employee put the grenade back and called 911.

Local authorities summoned the Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad, and later called in the Air Force's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team, which detonated the grenade in a nearby field at around 4:30 p.m., Wagner said.

The sheriff described the grenade as a pineapple-style model used in World War II and the Korean War, which he said haven't been manufactured since the 1960s.

Lincoln bystander latest to sue for being shot by rubber bullet during 2020 protest
Woman shot in face during protests settles federal lawsuit against city
Watch now: Fire burns at downtown Lincoln recycling center
Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea shows off Largest ICBMs as Kim Jong Un touts their nuclear program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News