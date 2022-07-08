'Little Free Library' outside northeast Lincoln church burned in arson, police say

Police are investigating after a cabinet of free books that had been posted outside a northeast Lincoln church was burned in a suspected arson, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers responded to the Northeast United Church of Christ around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after a pastor at the church called to report the arson.

The fire, which was set inside the Little Free Library at 6200 Adams Street, burned sometime overnight Tuesday and caused about $100 in damage, Vollmer said.

Fire inspectors told police the incident wasn't fireworks related. An investigation is going.