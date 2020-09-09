 Skip to main content
Listen now: Lincoln Police hold moment of radio silence for Mario Herrera
Two weeks after Mario Herrera was shot while serving a warrant and two days after he died at an Omaha hospital, Lancaster County dispatchers honored the fallen officer with a moment of silence.

Around noon -- roughly the time he was shot as two suspects escaped from a house near 33rd and Vine streets -- a dispatcher called for radio silence to honor Herrera.

For roughly 30 seconds, scanner traffic was silent before normal communications resumed.

Herrera's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After LPD officer's death, murder charges and mourning period
Watch Now: Procession for slain Officer Mario Herrera through downtown Lincoln
Lining the streets and lighting candles, Lincoln mourns fallen officer
