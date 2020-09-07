Lining the streets and lighting candles, Lincoln mourns fallen officer

Scott Alexander retired from the Lincoln Police Department in 2006, but not before he had a chance to work on the same team with a young officer, Mario Herrera.
"It was a sad loss. I worked with him for a few years," Alexander said. "He was just a wonderful person. Good-natured, fun to be around."
It would be hard to find anyone who didn't like the officer who died Monday, killed in the line of duty.
In a statement, LPD said it was "devastated by the loss of one of our most outstanding police officers."
Alexander and his wife, Irene, came to the County-City Building on Monday afternoon to view the hearse bringing Herrera's body from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha back to Lincoln. A long line of law enforcement cars, SUVs and motorcycles escorted the hearse one more time past the police station where Herrera worked for 23 years.
Monday evening, candles filled the altar at St. Teresa's Catholic Church as friends, officers and fellow parishioners came inside the darkened, music-filled church to pay their respects, pray and light a candle in honor of the officer and longtime church member.
Tim Brox, a parishioner and close friend of the Herrera family, helped organize the vigil.
"It's clear the whole city is a grieving community right now," he said. "We thought this would be a good way to reach out."
Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and the criminal division were serving a warrant at a house near 33rd and Vine streets on 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez — wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March. Vazquez is believed to have fired the shot that ultimately killed the officer.
The Justice and Law Enforcement Center was draped in black Monday, and a large LPD badge with a wide, black ribbon was placed at the top of the stairs near the doors. Cruiser No. 203 was parked in front of the Abraham Lincoln statue and mourners brought bouquets and mementos to place on the hood.
Hundreds of people began gathering mid-afternoon to pay their respects as the procession passed down K Street, and on to Capitol Parkway on its way to 40th and A streets and Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home. At the intersection of 10th and K stood Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and several Lincoln City Council members, along with many others, some with Thin Blue Line American flags.
The procession lasted more than 3 minutes, and several police escorts acknowledged the passing of Herrera's body past the station with a whoop of their cruiser sirens.
Jenni Watson, of the Eastridge Neighborhood Association, said the neighbors have provided active support to Herrera's family when he was hospitalized and will continue to do so.
"We're devastated," Watson said. "Their family is an amazing part of our Eastridge community. We're going to feel the loss alongside of them and we're here to support them in whatever ways that we can."
Neighbor Kathy Ponte Hamersky organized a blue-ribbon campaign for trees in the area and has begun distributing Support Our Police signs. Organizers plan to do more as time goes on, she said, and ask people to continue to contribute to funds organized in the family's name, and to continue to pray for them.
The Rev. Jamie Hottovy, who serves at St. Teresa's, said Herrera was a great man of service and faith, selfless in everything he did, and he loved his family profoundly. He has a wife and four children, the youngest a sophomore at Lincoln Pius X High School. The family was at Herrera's bedside throughout the 12 days of his battle to survive the shooting.
"He loved what he did as an officer and serving his community," Hottovy said. "He had a tremendous physical strength about him, but that was a strength that he used for good and for helping others."
The Brox and Herrera children went to the church's school together, the couples participated in prayer groups, and Brox said his friend was a good husband, a good father, a friend to everyone.
At Monday's vigil, people began gathering, filling the pews while parishioners were still getting ready — writing welcoming messages on chalk boards, lighting candles at the entrance to the church.
They planned to keep the doors open until midnight, a way to let people come when they could, to help them keep a distance from one another in a pandemic.
John and Stella Sinclair are members of the church and have been praying for the family since the shooting and wanted to pay their respects Monday.
"It's the spiritual thing to do," Stella Sinclair said. "He's part of our spiritual family."
People have talked about how compassionate Herrera was in his job, giving his whole heart and presence in the circumstances and responsibilities of his duties, Hottovy said. His injuries and now death has hit the St. Teresa's congregation hard.
St. Teresa's members have had a powerful response to a situation that can leave people feeling powerless, he said.
"That's been a very powerful experience all throughout these days of Mario being in the hospital, and all the surgeries and procedures that he's been through," he said. "This tragedy has made the community even stronger in ways of prayers and faith."
