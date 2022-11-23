Lincoln's Rosa Parks Way partially closed following motorcycle crash

Authorities closed the eastbound lane of Rosa Parks Way in west Lincoln on Wednesday following a crash, according to police.

Police closed the thoroughfare to eastbound traffic from South Folsom Street to Ninth Street. That stretch of Rosa Parks Way is mostly comprised of a bridge that carries traffic over Salt Creek, railroad tracks and the western edge of the downtown area, spitting out at Ninth Street.

The closure, announced shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, comes as police investigate a crash that was reported shortly after 1 p.m.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated the crash involved at least one motorcyclist, whose condition is unclear. A Lincoln Police spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.