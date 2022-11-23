 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln's Rosa Parks Way partially closed following motorcycle crash

Authorities closed the eastbound lane of Rosa Parks Way in west Lincoln on Wednesday following a crash, according to police.

Police closed the thoroughfare to eastbound traffic from South Folsom Street to Ninth Street. That stretch of Rosa Parks Way is mostly comprised of a bridge that carries traffic over Salt Creek, railroad tracks and the western edge of the downtown area, spitting out at Ninth Street. 

The closure, announced shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, comes as police investigate a crash that was reported shortly after 1 p.m.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated the crash involved at least one motorcyclist, whose condition is unclear. A Lincoln Police spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. 

Across roadways in America, a grim reality is driving calls for change as more people walking are killed. 
Three cars stolen from central Lincoln in three hours Tuesday, police say
A month after he was burned in wildfire, Crete firefighter reflects on escape, recovery

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

