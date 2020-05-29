Lincoln's police chief calls misconduct like Minneapolis officer's 'the greatest threat to the public's trust'

Not long before word started spreading online Friday of a Minneapolis police officer's arrest for the in-custody death of George Floyd, Lincoln's police chief became the latest in a wave of Nebraska law enforcement officials to take to social media to condemn what happened.
Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the Lincoln Police Department wanted to extend condolences to Floyd's family and friends.
Floyd, a black man, died Monday after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him down with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. In video captured by a bystander, Floyd can be heard saying he couldn't breathe, that he hurt all over. "Please, please," he said, before passing out.
Floyd's death has sparked violent protests in Minnesota and in cities across the country. On Friday afternoon, murder and manslaughter charges were filed against Chauvin, who was fired earlier this week.
Bliemeister said the incident had fractured not only the relationship between Minneapolis residents and their police department, "but potentially every police-community relationship in the country."
He said he watched video of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident and witnessed tactics directly in contrast to the Lincoln Police Department's use-of-control training and policies.
"But more importantly, the actions of those officers violate our oath to protect, serve and uphold the dignity of all residents," the police chief said. "Our policies demand that our officers intervene when they witness another employee violating our procedures and values, including violations of our use of control tactics."
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird expressed her condolences to Floyd's family and all those harmed by the violence committed against African Americans.
"Not only do these tragedies harm the family and loved ones of those who are lost but they weaken the very fabric of our entire society," Gaylor Baird said, adding that Chauvin must face justice. "We all must continue to address and rectify systemic racism in our society whenever and wherever we find it."
During his Friday afternoon coronavirus briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts made similar comments, strongly condemning the officer's actions, arguing that he "needs to be charged and go to court."
Although the governor said he has not yet seen the video of Floyd pinned to the ground by the officer's knee applied to his neck, Ricketts said the officer's action was "an egregious violation (that) reflects poorly on law enforcement and creates distrust."
The governor said he would encourage demonstrators who were outraged by the event to "exercise their First Amendment rights in a peaceful way" as they participate in gatherings protesting the police action.
In Lincoln, a dozen demonstrators took to the front of the north steps of the Capitol on Friday morning holding signs with messages like "Justice for George Floyd,” “Black Lives Matter" and “I Can’t Breathe.”
“It was murder committed in plain sight in front of the whole world,” said Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who joined them, holding a sign that read “No Justice; No Peace.”
Chambers called Floyd's death “a cold-blooded murder; an execution" and said the officer should have been arrested immediately.
"We've been angry since George Floyd's death, and we have wanted to speak out, this was our first chance to do so," said Tami Damian.
A second protest is set for Sunday afternoon.
Retired Public Safety Director and former Police Chief Tom Casady posted a tweet the night before saying the officer should've been arrested right away.
"Here’s my take: within 24 hours someone should have had the presence of mind to simply arrest the officer for criminal homicide—just like anyone else. An arrest is not a conviction. He’s still entitled to proof beyond a reasonable doubt. But he should be treated like anyone else.
Bliemeister called police misconduct — especially actions that result in injury or death — the greatest threat to the public’s trust in the police.
"The policing profession cannot exist without community partnerships, and community partnerships cannot exist without mutual respect, dignity and dialogue involving all members of a community," he said.
Ricketts said he is confident that leadership of both the Lincoln Police Department and Omaha Police Department has proactively established "great working relationships" with various communities within the state's two largest cities.
Bliemeister said fair and impartial policing is the driving principle behind the department's decisions on hiring, training, supervising and holding officers accountable for their actions, and on policing strategies and use-of-control tactics.
"The Lincoln Police Department is committed to serving every member of our community," Bliemeister said.
"We will strive to ensure that dignity and respect define every interaction between our police officers and our community members, even during incidents involving use of control and arrest.
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh said in a tweet that he stood with his colleagues across Nebraska and the U.S.
"#GeorgeFloyd deserved better from a profession sworn to protect. I’ve seen enough video, it’s disturbing, it’s infuriating, & unacceptable. I’m saddened for the 99.9% of LEO’s doing the job the right way. Actions of one, impact all," he said.
Here's what other police chiefs in Nebraska have said:
Reporters Don Walton and Riley Johnson contributed to this story.
