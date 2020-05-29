Lincoln's police chief calls misconduct like Minneapolis officer's 'the greatest threat to the public's trust'

"But more importantly, the actions of those officers violate our oath to protect, serve and uphold the dignity of all residents," the police chief said. "Our policies demand that our officers intervene when they witness another employee violating our procedures and values, including violations of our use of control tactics."

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird expressed her condolences to Floyd's family and all those harmed by the violence committed against African Americans.

"Not only do these tragedies harm the family and loved ones of those who are lost but they weaken the very fabric of our entire society," Gaylor Baird said, adding that Chauvin must face justice. "We all must continue to address and rectify systemic racism in our society whenever and wherever we find it."

During his Friday afternoon coronavirus briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts made similar comments, strongly condemning the officer's actions, arguing that he "needs to be charged and go to court."

Although the governor said he has not yet seen the video of Floyd pinned to the ground by the officer's knee applied to his neck, Ricketts said the officer's action was "an egregious violation (that) reflects poorly on law enforcement and creates distrust."