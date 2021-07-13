Lincoln's next police chief is first true outsider hired to lead department in decades

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's pick to be the city's next police chief is a historic choice for the department — in more ways than one.

Teresa Ewins, a San Francisco Police Department commander and the highest ranking LGBTQ officer on the force, will be the first woman and LGBTQ person to lead the Lincoln Police Department in its 150-year history if she's approved by the City Council at its meeting next week.

But the history-making nature of Ewins' hire stretches beyond her gender or sexual orientation.

Ewins, a 55-year-old California native who has spent all of her career on the West Coast, would be the first true outsider to be tabbed as Lincoln's top cop since at least 1975.

Three of the last five police chiefs — Jeff Bliemeister, Jim Peschong, Tom Casady, Allen Curtis and B. Dean Leitner — were promoted from within LPD.

Bliemeister, the man who Ewins is set to replace, was tabbed to lead the department after 20 years with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, working in the same county as and sharing a building with officers he later led. Casady, who served from 1994-2011, started his career with LPD in 1974 but was with the sheriff's office from 1987 until he was appointed chief in the mid 1990s.