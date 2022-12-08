Lincoln's leaders defend LPD changes at news conference to tout progress

Nearly three months after a national firm tabbed to assess the Lincoln Police Department revealed that 47% of the agency's female officers who were surveyed told the firm they had been discriminated against on the job, city leaders continued to grapple with the results of the independent assessment at a Thursday news conference.

On one hand, Lincoln's mayor, police chief and city attorney touted the progress LPD has made in the past 60 days, publishing an internal document that tracks the department's progress in fulfilling the 28 recommended changes made by 21st Century Policing Solutions, the firm that assessed the department and issued a 58-page report in September.

But city leaders wrestled with questions over their handling of continued reports of wrongdoing and, aside from minor policy changes that address reporting processes for whistleblowers and an increase in supervisory roles within LPD, struggled to point to changes that will address the root causes of harassment, discrimination and retaliation, which former officers say is pervasive and has been enabled by city leaders for decades.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins pointed to the hiring of an officer within LPD's internal affairs unit to investigate equal employment opportunity complaints — a process that 21st Century Policing Solutions recommended be altered to "avoid even the appearance of conflict."

Under the current process a sworn sergeant evaluates EEO complaints filed and reviews them with an assistant police chief before Ewins views them herself and decides whether a complaint is dispatched to a private, independent attorney for investigation if the three decide a conflict of interest exists.

That process was among several that Ewins, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and City Attorney Yohance Christie struggled to defend at Thursday's news conference.

"I might ask our city attorney to come up, because I mean part of what we did is create a pathway through HR for EEO complaints, in part because our law department also has to work to serve all of our departments, so we are looking to create pathways that have no conflicts of interest," Gaylor Baird said, when asked why it's up to LPD officials to determine who investigates discrimination complaints lodged against their own department.

"I think that law enforcement is uniquely situated to investigate, to conduct investigations, generally, and I think it's important to remember that," Christie said, pausing several times in his answer to the same question.

"They are the main investigating agency for the city," he said of the police department. "The system that we have in place — I'm confident in the system that we have in place. And there is always checks and balances that will ensure that there is no conflict with LPD when they are investigating the complaint. I think you heard earlier that they work together with the HR department. So it's not a decision that is made internally by itself. So it's important to understand that with the process as well."

The police department is the only city agency allowed to investigate EEO complaints filed against itself. And, in an interview in November, Ewins said she had the final say over whether an EEO investigation is outsourced to an independent attorney.

At Thursday's news conference, the police chief said she works with Lincoln's HR Director Barb McIntyre to make such determinations. And, she said, the city would release an updated policy regarding EEO complaints and investigations within the next month.

McIntyre wasn't immediately available to comment for this story.

"The policy that's going to be coming forward to direct us on how we do these is going to be important," Ewins said. "And I think the city has gone in a great direction. It's been something that's been in the works for some time. And it was seen as a priority. And so we feel very confident that we're in a really good place right now."

Ewins has also pointed to an increase in supervisory roles within LPD — an effort that will be bolstered by the creation of several lieutenant positions set to be filled next year — as a means of thwarting wrongdoing from occurring.

But more than 30 current and former department supervisors have been accused of discriminating against female officers or enabling such discrimination in more than 100 pages of lawsuit and EEO complaint filings, calling into question the efficacy of increased supervision as a means of preventing harassment.

The police chief noted that the lieutenant position wasn't created only as a means to prevent instances of harassment or discrimination and broadly defended the supervisors named in the filings.

"When it comes to 30 supervisors, I feel very confident that I have all the people that I trust to do their job, and do it well," she said.

The internal document the city released Thursday, which Ewins said will be updated weekly going forward, contains 33 recommendations divided into 13 subcategories. Eleven of the recommendations deal with issues of harassment and discrimination complaints or discipline taken as a result of internal investigations.

Still, most of those recommendations call only for language or policy updates to clarify timelines for investigations and definitions in department policies.

Gaylor Baird argued that the looming and implemented changes are "proactive and reactive" and don't only clarify avenues for whistleblowers to come forward. She also pointed to updated hiring, promotion and training selection process changes that she said will help avoid future complaints of sex-based discrimination.

"We are looking at structures that can prevent perceptions or realities of unfairness going forward," the mayor said. "And so I would argue that this is a very comprehensive approach to both preventing and being responsive to potential claims of unfairness or discrimination."

Ewins said the department's policies and training are both important in preventing future instances of harassment or discrimination within LPD.

Equally important, she said, is creating a culture that allows complainants to come forward — a task that could be complicated by the department's recent history with whistleblowers, at least four of whom have been fired after filing EEO complaints, according to lawsuits and interviews with the complainants.

Still, Ewins touted the creation of a portal that allows department employees to report equal employment opportunity violations to internal investigators anonymously. And she called on the 16 female officers who reported being discriminated against to the national firm to come forward to have their claims investigated.

"We don't have details," Ewins said. "So, I'm here to say that if they want to come forward, they need to choose to come forward. Then please do. We'll investigate right away. We have those systems in place. Or they can go and file in on the anonymous portal as well, or go to HR. There are outlets for people."

"We support people who come forward," she added.

The document released Thursday marks the latest development in the city's efforts to address concerns within the police department, which first surfaced in December 2020 when a former officer sued the city alleging a toxic culture toward women and retaliation against those who report it.

In the months since that filing, six more current and former officers have come forward publicly to sound the alarm about what they say is systemic harassment, discrimination and retaliation that pervades the department and has for years been enabled by city leadership.

Only two of the whistleblowers were allowed to participate in the survey that made up the September report — which comes as the city battles three lawsuits from current and former officers whose reports helped prompt the assessment, and subsequently, Thursday's press conference, where Ewins promised to deter the kinds of behavior that, the whistleblowers allege, she has helped enable.

"The policies, the training are all important to try and deter that kind of behavior," the police chief said. "At the end of the day, it's about people being held accountable."