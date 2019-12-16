3 Lincoln youths killed in I-80 crash near Greenwood

Three Lincoln youths -- ranging in age between 10 and 19 -- have been identified as the victims killed in a four-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha on Sunday morning.
Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, and Erica Rafael Pascual, 15, were pronounced dead at the scene, while Heidy Diaz, 10, later died at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A 4-year-old passenger in the same vehicle remains in critical condition at an Omaha hospital.
All four were riding in a Chevrolet Trailblazer that lost control in slick conditions on eastbound I-80 near Greenwood at around 11:10 a.m., the State Patrol said. The SUV struck a Mini Cooper, entered the median, rolled and crossed into the westbound lanes, where it was hit by a Honda Odyssey minivan. A Ford F-150 was then involved in the crash.
The driver and front-seat passenger of the Trailblazer -- Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln -- were hospitalized at an Omaha hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were parents to the younger children, according to the State Patrol; the teens were their niece and nephew.
Erica Rafael Pascaul was an 11th grader at Lincoln High School, where Domingo Pascual Velasquez was a student last year, Principal Mark Larson said in an email message to families.
Crisis team members from Lincoln Public Schools were on hand Monday to provide support for Lincoln High students and staff.
Five people in the Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
The State Patrol added that nobody in the Trailblazer was wearing seat belts, while all the other vehicles involved had occupants who were restrained.
Roughly an inch of snow had fallen at the time of the crash, according to the National Weather Service. Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about five hours.