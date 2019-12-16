3 Lincoln youth killed in I-80 crash near Greenwood

Three Lincoln youth -- ranging in age between 10 and 19 -- have been identified as the victims killed in a four-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha on Sunday morning.

Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, and Erica Rafael, 15, were pronounced dead at the scene, while Heidy Diaz, 10, later died at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A 4-year-old passenger in the same vehicle remains in critical condition at an Omaha hospital.

All four were riding in a Chevrolet Trailblazer that lost control in slick conditions on eastbound I-80 near Greenwood at around 11:10 a.m., the State Patrol said. The SUV struck a Mini Cooper, entered the median, rolled and crossed into the westbound lanes, where it was hit by a Honda Odyssey minivan. A Ford F-150 was then involved in the crash.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Trailblazer -- Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln -- were hospitalized at an Omaha hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were parents to the younger children, according to the State Patrol; the teens were their niece and nephew.

Five people in the Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with injuries that weren't life-threatening.