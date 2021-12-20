Lincoln women's credit cards stolen in apparent ruse at grocery store

A Lincoln woman's stolen credit cards were used at a local Walmart less than an hour after she thinks they were taken from her in a ruse at Hy-Vee.

The 66-year-old woman had been shopping at the Hy-Vee near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard when an unknown woman distracted her by kneeling down in front of her, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

About 30 minutes later, her credit card — which had been in her purse at Hy-Vee — was used to buy $5,473 worth of gift cards at the Walmart near 84th Street and Nebraska 2, Vigil said.

Vigil said surveillance footage from inside Walmart showed two unknown women using the credit card to make the purchase.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

