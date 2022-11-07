 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman's husband finds $77,000 ring after reported theft, police say

Days after a 39-year-old Lincoln woman told police her $77,500 diamond ring was stolen from the Costco food court in south Lincoln, the woman's husband found the ring in their vehicle, according to police.

The woman had been eating lunch at the food court at 12:30 p.m. Thursday when she finished her meal and left the wholesale warehouse store — leaving her Louis Vuitton wallet behind, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said last week.

Surveillance video from the store, near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road, showed an unknown man grab the wallet and leave the store before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Vollmer said.

Among items inside the wallet, the woman told police, was a 4-carat diamond ring worth $77,500.

But after reporting the theft to police Thursday — and after the report was publicized in local media Friday — the woman's husband found the ring over the weekend, Vollmer said Monday.

The investigation into the stolen wallet is ongoing, he said.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

