Lincoln woman's federal lawsuit over injuries during protest against local law enforcement agencies can move forward

"They may know the identity of the officer already," Zwart wrote.

In its motion, attorneys for the city also argued the curfew put in place by Gaylor Baird after a protest devolved into a night of destruction on Lincoln Mall was a reasonable “time, place and manner” restriction on the protesters’ First Amendment rights.

“Poole was violating the curfew order at the time of her injury and is unable to plead facts to support the contention she was engaged in protected activity so her First Amendment retaliation claim fails on its face,” the city argued.

Zwart didn’t find those arguments persuasive, however: “The question is whether the law enforcement response in this case exploited their crowd control, seizure and arrest powers as a means of suppressing speech.”

Poole’s attorneys would be allowed to pursue discovery to learn “whether the officers would typically exercise their discretion to shoot rubber bullets at protesters at close range because the protesters violated a curfew,” the magistrate judge added.

The court will also allow a claim that LPD and sheriff’s deputies violated Poole’s Fourth Amendment rights to proceed, writing officers were not entitled to qualified immunity because their response was “unreasonable.”