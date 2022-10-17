Lincoln woman's car totaled minutes after carjacking near campus, police say

An unidentified man who robbed a Lincoln woman of her 2022 Mazda at gunpoint Saturday afternoon crashed the car minutes after stealing it and fled the scene, according to police.

The ordeal — which lasted less than 10 minutes — began just before 3 p.m. Saturday, when the 29-year-old woman called police and reported she was robbed of her Mazda CX30 by a masked man who was wielding a rifle, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The woman had been parking her car at 16th and S streets, near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, when a red Ford Fusion pulled beside her, she told police.

The masked man got out of the Ford and demanded the woman open her door before he entered the Mazda, Vollmer said. Both cars fled the scene.

Four minutes after the woman called police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of State Fair Park Drive and Cornhusker Highway, where a vehicle later found to be the stolen Mazda was involved in a hit-and-run crash, Vollmer said.

The male driver got into another vehicle after totaling the Mazda in the crash, witnesses told police.

Police in Omaha later pursued a stolen Ford Fusion suspected to have been involved in the Lincoln incident — and allegedly connected to multiple drive-by shootings there — and apprehended two 17-year-old boys, Vollmer said.

The teens have not been arrested for any suspected involvement in the Lincoln robbery.