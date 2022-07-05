 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman's car shot six times as she drove south of downtown, police say

Police are investigating after an unknown shooter fired six rounds toward a 23-year-old Lincoln woman as she drove south of downtown with her kids in the car Monday afternoon, the police department said.

The woman had been driving near 12th and A streets around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when she noticed a white sedan following her, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. An occupant of the sedan fired a gun at the woman's car, leaving six bullet holes before fleeing, Vollmer said.

The woman drove home with her two children — a 1-year-old and a 6-month-old — and reported the shooting to police.

Investigators found six spent shell casings near 12th and B streets, Vollmer said. An investigation is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

