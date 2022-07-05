Lincoln woman's car shot six times as she drove south of downtown, police say

Police are investigating after an unknown shooter fired six rounds toward a 23-year-old Lincoln woman as she drove south of downtown with her kids in the car Monday afternoon, the police department said.

The woman had been driving near 12th and A streets around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when she noticed a white sedan following her, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. An occupant of the sedan fired a gun at the woman's car, leaving six bullet holes before fleeing, Vollmer said.

The woman drove home with her two children — a 1-year-old and a 6-month-old — and reported the shooting to police.

Investigators found six spent shell casings near 12th and B streets, Vollmer said. An investigation is ongoing.

