Lincoln woman's car damaged by blast of M-class explosive, police say

Lincoln police say they are investigating a vandalism where someone blew up an explosive on a woman's car Sunday afternoon near 11th and C streets.
Officer Erin Spilker said the M-class explosive, the equivalent of a quarter-stick of dynamite, caused an estimated $5,000 damage to the 41-year-old woman's 2014 Dodge Avenger.
Spilker said the woman called 911 saying she thought her car had exploded and that it still was smoking. The vehicle had been parked on the street.
She said police talked to witnesses and are working to determine if her care was targeted. Police asked anyone with information to contact them.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
