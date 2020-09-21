 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman's car damaged by blast of M-class explosive, police say
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln woman's car damaged by blast of M-class explosive, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they are investigating a vandalism where someone blew up an explosive on a woman's car Sunday afternoon near 11th and C streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said the M-class explosive, the equivalent of a quarter-stick of dynamite, caused an estimated $5,000 damage to the 41-year-old woman's 2014 Dodge Avenger.

Spilker said the woman called 911 saying she thought her car had exploded and that it still was smoking. The vehicle had been parked on the street. 

She said police talked to witnesses and are working to determine if her care was targeted. Police asked anyone with information to contact them. 

19-year-old man arrested after threatening another man with handgun, police say
Police arrest Lincoln man after alleged threat at home near UNL's East Campus
Jake Gardner has killed himself in Oregon, authorities say

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News