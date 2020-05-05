You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln woman's bond set at $500K for alleged plan to use teens to catch sex traffickers
A 39-year-old Lincoln woman who police believe planned to take two underage teenagers to Las Vegas to work undercover to catch sex traffickers now is charged with felony child abuse.

At a brief court appearance Monday, Amy Schellhorn's bond was set at $500,000.

In an affidavit for Schellhorn's arrest, Officer Xavier Schwerdtfeger said Saturday afternoon he was sent out on a report of a 16-year-old girl who said Schellhorn tried to kick her out of a car near 26th and B streets, then cursed, pushed and hit her, eventually pulling her out at Southwest First and West A streets. 

Police said Schellhorn then drove to Omaha with two 14-year-old girls without permission from one of the girls' foster mother.

Through the investigation, Schwerdtfeger said he learned that Schellhorn had talked a day earlier about taking two other girls, 15 and 16, to Las Vegas "with the intent of them working undercover to catch sex traffickers."

She allegedly planned to go to Omaha first to get a new car and meet up with "bodyguards" to drive them, the officer said. Schellhorn allegedly had said she was going to get $500,000 to participate in the plan. 

Police tracked Schellhorn's phone to a car dealership in Omaha, where Omaha police found her and detained her along with the two girls. 

She was charged and brought back to Lincoln on Monday. 

Amy Schellhorn

Amy Schellhorn

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

