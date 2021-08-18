Lincoln woman with five warrants spit on, kicked officers, police say

A Lincoln woman who twice evaded police and had five warrants out for her arrest spit on and kicked U.S. marshals as they took her into custody, according to Lincoln police.

Officer Erin Spilker said Angela Maughan, 43, was spotted while driving her yellow Mini Cooper near 42nd and Starr streets at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Spilker said officers tried to stop Maughan twice, but she fled both times.

At about 1 p.m., U.S. marshals found Maughan in a parking lot near 46th and Vine streets, where they began to take her into custody, Spilker said. Maughan kicked several marshals, Spilker said, and spit on them, prompting officers to deploy a spit hood.

Maughan was ultimately arrested and charged with four counts of assault of an officer and one count of resisting arrest. She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

She had four Lancaster County warrants out for her arrest on various charges, including domestic assault, stalking and violating a protection order. Maughan also had a warrant in Sarpy County.

