Lincoln woman with Alzheimer's allegedly shot in head by husband dies

John Kotopka, 80, allegedly told investigators he was "exhausted and couldn't take care of her any longer" and was concerned about the financial burden if she were to go to a health care facility.

"On the morning of the shooting, defendant was in the living room with Janet, went upstairs to retrieve and fully load his revolver, went downstairs and shot Janet one time in the head," Koziol wrote.

Jackson said the couple was married for more than 57 years. Prompted and speaking generally, he encouraged those facing challenges caring for aging residents to seek out resources.

LPD is asking for tips from the public in the case, despite Kotopka being in custody.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Jackson said, including whether John Kotopka had planned his wife's death.

In a statement shared with the Journal Star on Monday, family members said they were going through a difficult time and requested privacy.

