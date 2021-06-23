 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman with Alzheimer's allegedly shot in head by husband dies
0 Comments
breaking topical top story

Lincoln woman with Alzheimer's allegedly shot in head by husband dies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 78-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's, who police say was shot in the head by her husband early Sunday, has died, according to acting Police Chief Brian Jackson.

John Kotopka

John Kotopka made his first appearance Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony for allegedly shooting his wife, 78-year-old Janet Kotopka. 

Jackson said Wednesday the Lancaster County Attorney's Office will reassess the charges against Janet Kotopka's husband, John Kotopka.

John Kotopka made an initial appearance in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday, where he appeared by video from jail and was arraigned on charges of first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Dakota Street.

He is being held on a $500,000 percentage bond, meaning he would need to post $50,000 to be released.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In an arrest affidavit, Lincoln Police Sgt. Kenneth Koziol said Janet Kotopka had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's about two years ago and that her health had deteriorated to a point that she had to be monitored constantly. 

John Kotopka, 80, allegedly told investigators he was "exhausted and couldn't take care of her any longer" and was concerned about the financial burden if she were to go to a health care facility. 

"On the morning of the shooting, defendant was in the living room with Janet, went upstairs to retrieve and fully load his revolver, went downstairs and shot Janet one time in the head," Koziol wrote.

Jackson said the couple was married for more than 57 years. Prompted and speaking generally, he encouraged those facing challenges caring for aging residents to seek out resources.

LPD is asking for tips from the public in the case, despite Kotopka being in custody.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Jackson said, including whether John Kotopka had planned his wife's death.

In a statement shared with the Journal Star on Monday, family members said they were going through a difficult time and requested privacy.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

78-year-old Lincoln woman who was shot has advanced Alzheimer's, police say
80-year-old Lincoln man arrested after shooting 78-year-old wife in head, police say
78-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in south Lincoln, police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 Comments
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian hospital uses CT scan on an Egyptian mummy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News