editor's pick alert

Lincoln woman wielded knife, threatened to kill ex's new girlfriend, police say

An 18-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after she is alleged to have chased her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend with a steak knife, threatening to kill the woman, according to police. 

Vigil said Lewis threatened to kill the 21-year-old woman and forced her way inside the house, where she grabbed a steak knife and chased the couple into the parking lot. 

After the couple retreated into the man's car, Vigil said, Lewis stabbed at the car's hood and continued to hurl threats at the occupants. 

Lewis left the area after the 20-year-old called police, Vigil said, and was taken into custody a short time later at her home near 70th and Adams. 

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She was taken to the county jail. 

Tags

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

