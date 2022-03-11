Lincoln woman wielded kitchen knives, threatened to kill family, police say

A 22-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she is alleged to have wielded a pair of steak knives and threatened to kill "everyone around her" amid an argument with her sister, according to police.

Adak Majak was taken into custody shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence near 70th and A streets, where the argument had devolved after her sister threw a rag at her before Majak threw a drinking glass, LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said. No one was hit by either object.

Majak's family then restrained her, Vigil said, but the 22-year-old escaped their grasp and grabbed the pair of 4.5-inch knives before hurling threats.

Vigil said Majak's family was able to restrain her again until police arrived. No one was injured in the incident.

Majak was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.