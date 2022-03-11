 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln woman wielded kitchen knives, threatened to kill family, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 22-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she is alleged to have wielded a pair of steak knives and threatened to kill "everyone around her" amid an argument with her sister, according to police.

Adak Majak was taken into custody shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence near 70th and A streets, where the argument had devolved after her sister threw a rag at her before Majak threw a drinking glass, LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said. No one was hit by either object.

Adak Majak

Majak

Majak's family then restrained her, Vigil said, but the 22-year-old escaped their grasp and grabbed the pair of 4.5-inch knives before hurling threats.

Vigil said Majak's family was able to restrain her again until police arrived. No one was injured in the incident.

Majak was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

At-home death of Lincoln fire inspector considered to be in line of duty, officials say
Lincoln police investigating fight at Pinnacle Bank Arena during state basketball tournament
Two arrested on Interstate 80 in Lancaster County after deputies find meth, fentanyl, sheriff says
+1 
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘What are you doing here?’: Ukrainians recount Russian occupation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News