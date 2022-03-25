Lincoln woman who ran red light had half-pound of meth in car, police say

Police found more than a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Friday morning after a driver ran a red light and nearly struck a police cruiser, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Capt. Todd Kocian said 45-year-old Maggie Welling was driving west on Cornhusker Highway at around 2:30 a.m. Friday when she drove through a red light at 27th Street, barely missing a cruiser at the intersection.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the nearby Super Saver parking lot, where police saw a glass pipe in the car, prompting a probable cause search, Kocian said.

Officers found 8.7 ounces of suspected meth, along with 171 prescription pills, 5.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two pipes and $400 in cash, Kocian said.

Welling was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than 140 grams of meth with intent to deliver, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating a drug law. She was also cited for possessing drug paraphernalia and careless driving.

Her passenger, 35-year-old Robert Vantine, was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than 140 grams of meth with intent to deliver, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

They were both taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

