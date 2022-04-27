 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman trashed tile business with child in tow, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0

Deputies who responded to a report of a burglary southwest of Lincoln early Wednesday morning found a 30-year-old Lincoln woman and her child covered in dirt and spray paint outside of Yankee Hill Brick & Tile.

Emily Anderson

Anderson

Emily Anderson of Lincoln had entered the unlocked business at 3705 S. Coddington Avenue with one child in tow, throwing trash cans and chairs around, flipping equipment and spray-painting the building's exterior, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe Anderson was driving along South Coddington Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., stopping at a fire station, a church and the Lincoln Equestrian Center before she stopped at 4605 S. Coddington and allegedly stole a box of items from a vehicle, leaving behind a hoodie, scrunchie, coolant and other items from her own car.

Then, Anderson drove to the brick and tile business, where deputies say she entered with one of her children and trashed the business, causing $5,000 in damage, spray painting her last name on the building's exterior.

While inside, the sheriff's office said Anderson and her child walked across a catwalk 25 feet above the ground, which deputies said was "extremely unsafe for a child of his size and age." Another child stayed in the car.

Deputies arrested Anderson at the scene on suspicion of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief and two counts of child abuse.

She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

