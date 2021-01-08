Lincoln woman told police she was pepper-sprayed by man who kicked in her door

A 35-year-old Lincoln woman says she was pepper-sprayed and robbed in her home near North 48th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened around 2:30 p.m. The woman told police she heard a knock on the door, then a man kicked in the door and pepper-sprayed her in the face, causing her vision to blur.

Once she was able to see again, the man was gone with a nominal amount of cash that had been on the table, Spilker said.

Police canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

