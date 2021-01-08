 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman told police she was pepper-sprayed by man who kicked in her door
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln woman told police she was pepper-sprayed by man who kicked in her door

{{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old Lincoln woman says she was pepper-sprayed and robbed in her home near North 48th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened around 2:30 p.m. The woman told police she heard a knock on the door, then a man kicked in the door and pepper-sprayed her in the face, causing her vision to blur.

Once she was able to see again, the man was gone with a nominal amount of cash that had been on the table, Spilker said.

Police canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Lincoln man arrested overnight in Gage County in connection to Dec. 6 shooting, police say
Lincoln man arrested at end of standoff near 36th and Van Dorn
18-year-old man charged in connection to exchange of gunfire in west Lincoln

MOST WANTED FUGITIVES

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News