A 30-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she allegedly bit a nurse, punched a paramedic and threatened to kill a pregnant nurse's unborn child as staff tried to restrain her early Wednesday morning at Bryan West Campus, police said in court records.
Camille Williams was taken to the hospital, near 17th and South streets, at around 1 a.m. Wednesday for nondescript medical attention, but "began to scream and start(ed) swinging at staff" as they tried to collect a urine sample from her, Lincoln Police Officer Lee Dahlgren said in the affidavit for Williams' arrest.
Williams
Lancaster County jail
Bryan West emergency room staff told police that Williams bit one nurse's shoulder before punching a paramedic in the face and threatening to kill a third employee's unborn child, Dahlgren said in the affidavit.
Police arrested Williams upon her discharge from the hospital roughly 10 hours after the altercation. She told police she didn't remember the alleged assault or how she got to the hospital, Dahlgren said.
Prosecutors charged her Thursday with third-degree assault of a health care worker, a felony.
Anxiety is your body’s natural response to stress that usually manifests itself as a feeling of fear or worry.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
STAR-HERALD FILE PHOTO
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
