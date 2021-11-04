 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman threatened, robbed of Honda CR-V outside apartment building
Lincoln woman threatened, robbed of Honda CR-V outside apartment building

A 24-year-old woman was robbed of her gray 2005 Honda CR-V outside of her apartment building on Wednesday, according to Lincoln Police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the woman was grabbing something from her trunk at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday outside her residence near 22nd and S streets. 

That's when an unknown man approached her and demanded her keys, threatening to shoot the woman, Spilker said. 

The woman told police the man had his hand in his pocket, and she believed he was gripping a gun. 

The man took her keys and left in the Honda, Spilker said. The car's license plate number is VKT-344. 

LPD is searching for the vehicle, worth about $7,000, and is seeking surveillance footage of the robbery. 

